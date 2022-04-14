PPP MPA submits call attention against prolonged load shedding in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly Ahmed Karim Kundi Thursday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against 20 to 24 hours unscheduled load shedding in DI Khan district.

He said the crisis of power load shedding, low voltage and training had intensified in Dera Ismail Khan and made the life miserable for citizens including patients and traders, adding that water shortage had also aggravated in the city.

Ahmed Kundi said that despite repeated protests in this regard, no hearing is being held at the government level. He demanded the provincial government to inform the House about measures being taken to end load shedding crisis.

Meanwhile, district police Dera held several protesting businessmen and persons for staging protest against prolonged load shedding and chanting slogans against PESCO and district administration.