PPP MPA Submits Draft Bill On Acid Crime In KP Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

PPP MPA submits draft bill on acid crime in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, Nighat Orakzai has submitted draft bill " Acid and Burn Crime Act 2020" in Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly for curbing the heinous crime of acid attacks with strict punishment.

The proposed bill for legislation against acid attacks will be presented under the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Under the proposed bill, penalties have been asked for acid throwers either on any male or female. It also proposes medical for victims, establishment of a special provincial commission and board.

According to the bill, the crime will be considered as murder if acid victim dies and the culprit will be sentenced to life imprisonment, while those who assist will also be sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

The police will complete investigation of the acid attack incident within 30 days while the court will decide the case within 60 days.

The bill also provides medical assistance and rehabilitation for acid attack victims and the government will set up a special fund for the rehabilitation of the victims and a special commission will be set up at the government level including judges, lawyers, members of parliament and bureaucrats.

The draft bill also proposes to setup board including 35 percent women participation and other stake holders to monitor acid attacks incidents in the province.

