PPP MPA Syed Furrukh Shah reviews progress on ration distribution

PPP MPA Syed Furrukh Shah reviewed the progress on ration distribution among the deserving families in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at the DC Office here on Wednesday

The meeting was attended by Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh and some representatives of NGOs working on support to the marginalised sections of society.

The MPA apprised the Sukkur administration's steps taken to ensure supply of essentials and ration to the daily wage earners, labourers and marginalised sections of society and said the nation needs unity to overcome the corona pandemic.

"I appreciate the role of doctors, media, lawyers and welfare organisations in the battle against coronavirus", he said.

The philanthropists must come forward at this moment of trial to support the people who are suffering due to a halt in the economic activities, he added.