Open Menu

PPP MPA Visits Flood-prone Areas, Warns Of Potential Disaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

PPP MPA visits flood-prone areas, warns of potential disaster

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jameel Ahmed Soomro visited the Moriya Loop Bund on Friday, where he was briefed by the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department on the water situation and potential flood scenario.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Soomro said that people living in katcha areas (riverine areas) are braver than those in pakka areas (settled areas) as they are accustomed to dealing with water.

He expressed grief over the losses incurred by Punjab, particularly the submersion of major cities and damage to crops, orchards, properties, and livestock.

Soomro warned that the water from the three rivers, along with the Jhelum River, will reach Guddu in the next few days, potentially exceeding 700,000 cusecs and causing flooding.

He emphasized that dams are not the solution to the problem and that the focus should be on addressing climate change.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

4 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

5 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

5 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

6 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

10 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan