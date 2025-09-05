PPP MPA Visits Flood-prone Areas, Warns Of Potential Disaster
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jameel Ahmed Soomro visited the Moriya Loop Bund on Friday, where he was briefed by the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department on the water situation and potential flood scenario.
Speaking to the media on this occasion, Soomro said that people living in katcha areas (riverine areas) are braver than those in pakka areas (settled areas) as they are accustomed to dealing with water.
He expressed grief over the losses incurred by Punjab, particularly the submersion of major cities and damage to crops, orchards, properties, and livestock.
Soomro warned that the water from the three rivers, along with the Jhelum River, will reach Guddu in the next few days, potentially exceeding 700,000 cusecs and causing flooding.
He emphasized that dams are not the solution to the problem and that the focus should be on addressing climate change.
