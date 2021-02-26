PPP MPAs created disorder in Sindh Assembly session: Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :PTI Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Friday said that PPP members created disorder during the session of Provincial Assembly and they (PPP MPAs) wanted to beat him.

Talking to APP about the disorder in Assembly Session, Khurram Sher Zaman told that he had only said "It looks as if nowadays the dog rules in Sindh" while requesting the speaker to recite a prayer for a two-year-old girl who died due to unavailability of the anti-rabies vaccine in Jamshoro.

He said during the current year only over 1200 such cases had been reported in Larkana. "People of the province have elected us to represent them in the House, when we talk on core issues being faced by masses, PPP leaders get offended and try to attack on us", said Khurram Sher Zaman.

The MPA said we would continue to raise our voices in favor of people of the province and would bring an end to dogs rule. Sindh government has to answer about the corruption scam in anti-stray dog campaign .