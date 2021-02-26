UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP MPAs Created Disorder In Sindh Assembly Session: Khurram Sher Zaman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

PPP MPAs created disorder in Sindh Assembly session: Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :PTI Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Friday said that PPP members created disorder during the session of Provincial Assembly and they (PPP MPAs) wanted to beat him.

Talking to APP about the disorder in Assembly Session, Khurram Sher Zaman told that he had only said "It looks as if nowadays the dog rules in Sindh" while requesting the speaker to recite a prayer for a two-year-old girl who died due to unavailability of the anti-rabies vaccine in Jamshoro.

He said during the current year only over 1200 such cases had been reported in Larkana. "People of the province have elected us to represent them in the House, when we talk on core issues being faced by masses, PPP leaders get offended and try to attack on us", said Khurram Sher Zaman.

The MPA said we would continue to raise our voices in favor of people of the province and would bring an end to dogs rule. Sindh government has to answer about the corruption scam in anti-stray dog campaign .

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Attack Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly Died Larkana Jamshoro Turkish Lira Prayer Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

36 minutes ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.