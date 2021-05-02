PPP MPAs meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan people's Party (PPP) MPAs -- Raees Nabeel Ahmed and Ghazanfer Ali Khan -- met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and expressed their complete confidence in his leadership.

They also apprised the chief minister about the problems and the needs of the people of their Constituencies.

CM Usman Buzdar said that remote and backward areas were neglected during the previous regimes. Development and progress was the right of every city and town, he added.

The CM said that former rulers plundered the funds of backward areas and the unjustified distribution of resources in the past caused a sense of deprivations among the people of backward areas.

However, the PTI government believed in composite development and it was taking backward areas along in its journey of development and progress.

Usman Buzdar said that the anti-development elements could not befool people anymore through their false propaganda. Pakistan is moving ahead on the road to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He asserted that the government would continue its mission of public service without caring about the criticism.

The honour and the respect of public representatives would be ensured and legitimate work of elected representatives would not be stopped, he added.