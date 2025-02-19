Open Menu

PPP, MQM, ANP, JI & Other Stakeholders Decide Not To Politicize Accidents, Issues To Be Resolved Amicably

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM

PPP, MQM, ANP, JI & other stakeholders decide not to politicize accidents, issues to be resolved amicably

PPP, MQM-Pakistan, ANP, JI and other stakeholders on Tuesday agreed that accidents would not be politicized and all issues would be resolved peacefully

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) PPP, MQM-Pakistan, ANP, JI and other stakeholders on Tuesday agreed that accidents would not be politicized and all issues would be resolved peacefully.

While addressing a joint press conference, after a meeting, along with Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Shahi Syed, Ali Khorshidi, and Naib Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Muslim Pervaiz, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the purpose of today’s meeting was to deliberate on and devise measures to prevent accidents and incidents.

All stakeholders presented their perspectives, and transporters also highlighted their concerns.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that after the meeting, all participants agreed that accidents are not a political issue but an administrative matter. MQM and ANP also affirmed that accidents should not be politicized.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that yesterday’s incident led to the Chief Minister expressing his anger. Following the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a meeting was held where it was agreed that accidents would not be used for political rhetoric, a communique said.

He stated that everyone wants peace and order to be maintained in Karachi and that no third party should exploit political rhetoric. It was agreed in today's meeting that accidents will not be politicized and that all issues will be resolved peacefully.

He emphasized that as Pakistanis, everyone must work together for the betterment of the country. He also acknowledged that the challenges faced by Karachi remain a significant concern for the government.

Senior Minister said that the heaviest traffic in Pakistan runs in Karachi. We have challenges, but it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that there is not a single accident. He has also asked the transporters to tell their drivers to drive their vehicles carefully.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that no inflammatory statements will be made from now on. He mentioned that 15 individuals involved in mischief were arrested yesterday and urged the public not to listen to those who spread hatred.

Earlier, On the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon held a very important meeting at the Sindh Secretariat on the incidents of accidents and arson in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khorshidi, ANP leader Shahi Syed, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Deputy Ameer Muslim Pervez, Muttahida leader Iftikhar Alam, Taha Hussain, Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq, Liaquat Mehsud of the Transporters Dumper Association, Sardar Abdul Hameed of the Water Tanker Association, Muhammad Ramzan of Karachi Goods, Ghulam Muhammad Afridi, Alhaj Yousaf Khan, and others.

The meeting discussed road accidents in Karachi, the movement hours of heavy transport, and other important issues.

The meeting expressed regret over the death of a citizen in a road accident in the Jail Choranngi area of Karachi last night and the subsequent burning of five vehicles.

