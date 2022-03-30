UrduPoint.com

PPP, MQM-P To Work Jointly For Development Of Masses: Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reiterated that PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would work together not only for the betterment of the people and development of Karachi but also for the interest of country

Addressing a press conference along with MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Saddique, Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Fazal ur Rehman and others, Bilawal Bhutto thanked the MQM-P for joining the opposition alliance.

Welcoming the decision of MQM-P to join the united opposition to support the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament, he said that the people of the country suffered a lot during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which came into power after 2018 general elections.

Bilawal Bhutto also advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign as he had lost the majority in National Assembly, adding, "Prime Minister has no choice but to go home."Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would be the next prime minister of the country, he announced and said that the people of the country would get more good news soon as the journey of progress and prosperity had started.

