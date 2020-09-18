PPP, MQM-P try to cover up their corruption, inefficiency in wake of separate province demand: Mustafa Kamal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal Friday said the people of urban and rural Sindh should unite to get rid of the cruel rulers.

Addressing his party's supporters in Latifabad, he said some political elements were trying to create chaos by raising controversial issue of dividing Sindh.

He alarmed those miscreants to desist from indulging in such divisive ethnic politics as it might provoke bloodshed of innocent people of the province.

"The urdu speaker Sindhis living from Hyderabad to Kashmore would be in trouble if such divisive politics would be played," he said and warned that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would manipulate the situation into its favour." "We will not let any political party ignite Sindhis and Urdu speaker Sindhis to fight each other to gain political mileage," he added.

Referring to the PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Kamal said whenever the demand for a separate province was made, actually both the parties tried to cover up their corruption and inefficiency.

He urged to decentralize the authority from provincial government to the local bodies for effective governance and award the Provincial Finance Commission on the lines of National Finance Commission.

The PSP leader criticized the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and asked to resolve the power outages of the second largest city of the province.

"The areas under Karachi Port Trust, cantonment boards etcetera should be given under the administrative control of local bodies," he proposed adding, "Almost 95 percent of the problems related to the local government can be resolved by doing so." Kamal also addressed his party workers at Islamabad Chowk and Gaushala areas. He interacted with the people and asked about their issues.

The PSP President Anees Qaimkhani and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.