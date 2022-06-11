UrduPoint.com

PPP Multan Chapter Extol Budgetary Allocations, Increase In BISP Funds

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 09:32 PM

PPP Multan chapter extol budgetary allocations, increase in BISP funds

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Habibullah Shakir, Arshid Iqbal Bhutta, Rana Naek Muhammad, Saleem Shehzad and many others on Saturday hailed the budget especially huge allocations for Benazir Income Support Programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Habibullah Shakir, Arshid Iqbal Bhutta, Rana Naek Muhammad, Saleem Shehzad and many others on Saturday hailed the budget especially huge allocations for Benazir Income Support Programme.

They also urged upon parliament to increase the salaries of government employees further. They also welcomed keeping Health Card scheme operational.

The PPP leadership hailed decision to eliminate sales tax on spare parts of tractor, agriculture machinery and seeds of different crops.

The establishment of University in North Wazirastan and provision of one lakh laptops is also commendable step by the incumbent government, they concluded.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Agriculture Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Hyderabad police removes 63 policemen from field j ..

Hyderabad police removes 63 policemen from field jobs

35 seconds ago
 Pb Chief Secretary reviews relief measures

Pb Chief Secretary reviews relief measures

37 seconds ago
 Ulema support PM's invitation for national dialogu ..

Ulema support PM's invitation for national dialogue

38 seconds ago
 PPP leadership expresses grief over demise of Mand ..

PPP leadership expresses grief over demise of Mandhero

40 seconds ago
 PPP has enough capacity to resolve Karachi problem ..

PPP has enough capacity to resolve Karachi problems: Murtaza Wahab

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority sets up camp for free milk t ..

Punjab Food Authority sets up camp for free milk testing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.