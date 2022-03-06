UrduPoint.com

PPP Must Focus On Welfare Of Sindh People: Hasaan

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PPP must focus on welfare of Sindh people: Hasaan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) should focus on welfare and prosperity of the Sindh people instead of indulging in negative politics.

Talking to the media at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said, "It is ridiculous that some people wanted to topple a government, elected by 220 million people of Pakistan." He said that Sindh was an economic zone but, unfortunately, due to poor policies of the PPP, industrial revolution in the province could not be brought about.

Hasaan said that credit goes to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that country's export was increasing. The previous governments never invested in country's industry, he regretted. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should do positive politics instead of creating unrest in the country.

The special assistant said that whosoever wanted to bring a no-confidence motion should understand that all efforts of the opposition in this regard would result in utter failure. On completion of five days deadline, the PPP should return to Sindh and must people there, he added.

To a question, Hasaan said that protest was a democratic right of every party, but it should be within legal limits.

Earlier, addressing a seminar, held underthe aegis of Qasim Ali Shah Foundation at a local hotel, the SACM said that Amazon had defeated big institutions, adding that industry trends was changing now. He said, "We are heading towards digital change, and it is vital for us to prepare ourselves according to the changing world."

