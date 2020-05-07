PPP never compromise on protection of front line workers of Covid-19: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said the party would never compromise on protection of front line workers and directed the PPP Coronavirus Relief Committee to provide protective equipments to doctors in KPK as much as possible.

He said this while addressing the party leaders and representatives of medical organizations of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa through video meeting, said a press release.

Humayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Rubina Khalid, Dr Nisar Khan and Dr Dawood also participated in the video link meeting.

Provincial Doctors Association of KPK President, Dr Zubair, General Secretary Dr Alamgir and Dr Abdul Manan participated in the discussion.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) President Dr Rizwan and General Secretary Dr Asfandyar Bhitani, Dr Faisal Barakzai, Dr Alamgir Yousafzai, Dr Rodar Shah, Kausar Niaz and Maryam Ambreen also participated.

"Now it is the responsibility of the federation to help the provinces increase the testing capacity of the coronavirus as in case the doctors at hospitals continue to go in isolation, it will have negative impact on health sector," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that a welfare state can never subscribe to the narrative that economy was more important than the lives of the people.

During the meeting a joint resolution was passed by PPP and the doctors and paramedical organizations which unanimously demanded a full-time Health Minister in KPK.

The resolution demanded that the Martyrs' Package should be given to medical personnel who died of coronavirus in KPK.