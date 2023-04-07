Close
PPP Never To Boycott Elections: Pakistan People's Party Chairman's Spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Badar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 07:58 PM

PPP never to boycott elections: Pakistan People's Party Chairman's spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Badar

Pakistan People's Party Chairman's spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Badar has said that the PPP will never leave the electoral field empty for the opponents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan People's Party Chairman's spokesperson Zulfikar Ali Badar has said that the PPP will never leave the electoral field empty for the opponents.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had played a vital role in constitution of the current unity government in the country.

He said that the PPP had a big vote bank on ground, so it would contest elections with full force.

The spokesperson said that a full bench of the Supreme Court should have been formed to hear the Punjab election case for maintaining dignity of law and neutrality of the courts.

He stressed all heads of institutions to keep their houses in order so that the political temperatures in the country could be brought down. He said that the parliament was the supreme institution, and no one could challenge its powers. He said that no one could dictate or pressurise the parliament. He urged all political parties to work together for supremacy of the parliament.

