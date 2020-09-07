UrduPoint.com
PPP Never Try To Resolve Karachi Issues: Vowda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:40 AM

PPP never try to resolve Karachi issues: Vowda

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Sunday said that leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) never tried to resolve the genuine issues of the people of Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said that the PPP leaders who were responsible to look after the affairs in Sindh could not address the problems of the masses living in the provincial capital.

He urged all the political parties to come forward for improving the lives of the people of metropolitan. The government had all financial resources but there was need to utilize the resources in a proper manner, he stated.

Expressing strong resolve of the incumbent government, he said that we will continue work for the welfare of people.

