UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Nominates Members Of Karachi Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:56 PM

PPP nominates members of Karachi Committee

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated the members of the Karachi Organisation Committee

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated the members of the Karachi Organisation Committee.

The Committee has been tasked with addressing organisational vacancies, in consultation with existing office bearers, said a news release here.

The members included Waqar Mehdi (Convener), Taj Haider, Rashid Rabbani, Saeed Ghani, Abdul Qadir Patel, Sajid Jokhio, Lal Bux Bhutto, Ghulam Muhammed Samo, Najmi Alam and Khalid Lateef.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Rashid Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

16 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

46 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

2 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against wheat hoarders, ..

2 minutes ago

Precautionary measures necessary to stop coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.