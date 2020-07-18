PPP nominates members of Karachi Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated the members of the Karachi Organisation Committee.

The Committee has been tasked with addressing organisational vacancies, in consultation with existing office bearers, said a news release here.

The members included Waqar Mehdi (Convener), Taj Haider, Rashid Rabbani, Saeed Ghani, Abdul Qadir Patel, Sajid Jokhio, Lal Bux Bhutto, Ghulam Muhammed Samo, Najmi Alam and Khalid Lateef.