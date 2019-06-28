PPP nominates Yousaf Raza Gilani for Rahbar Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on nominated Yousaf Raza Gilani as a member for Rahbar Committee to be formed in light of decision taken by opposition's All Parties Conference (APC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on nominated Yousaf Raza Gilani as a member for Rahbar Committee to be formed in light of decision taken by opposition's All Parties Conference (APC).

According to details, the Rahbar Committee has been tasked to finalise strategies for anti-government movement and to ensure implementation of APC's declaration.The Rahbar Committee will consist of members from apposition's political parties.