PPP not allow government to rig elections in merged districts

Wana (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) PPPP Secretary General, Farhat Ullah Babar has said that plans have already made drawn up to rig the July 20 elections in erstwhile tribal districts but the PPP will thwart such attempts and expose the elements behind it.

Addressing a PPP election rally and public meeting in Wana, South Waziristan on Wednesday, Babar said that initially imposition of section 144, posting of troops inside polling stations and hounding of PPP candidates through false cases were all designed to rig elections.He said the people of Waziristan had suffered immeasurably at the hands of non state and not so non state actors during the last thee decades besides enduring tyranny of state institutions.The July 20 elections if held fairly and freely will provide a historic opportunity to the people to send their genuine representatives in the provincial assembly of KPK and reverse the tide of repression through lawful and constitutional means, he said.Farhatullah Babar said that by not issuing production orders of MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar of south and north Waziristan to attend the National Assembly the people of Waziristan had been effectively disenfranchised.

This was yet another manifestation of state brutality against the people he said adding also that PPP was the only political party that has been persistently protesting against it.He said that the PTI government instead of alleviating the sufferings of tribal people had perpetuated it by extending the internment centres in erstwhile tribal areas and asked the people to vote for PPP candidate Imran Mukhlis to undo these centresHe said time had come to take the bull by its horns and asked as to how and why the militant Taliban appeared to be regrouping in Waziristan.

The policy of running with the hare and hunting with the hound must come to an end, he saidThe rally was also addressed by PPP parliamentary leader in KPK Assembly Sher Azam Wazir, PPP candidate of PK 114 Imran Mukhlis Wazir and other party leaders