UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Not Allow Government To Rig Elections In Merged Districts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:02 PM

PPP not allow government to rig elections in merged districts

PPPP Secretary General, Farhat Ullah Babar has said that plans have already made drawn up to rig the July 20 elections in erstwhile tribal districts but the PPP will thwart such attempts and expose the elements behind it

Wana (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) PPPP Secretary General, Farhat Ullah Babar has said that plans have already made drawn up to rig the July 20 elections in erstwhile tribal districts but the PPP will thwart such attempts and expose the elements behind it.

Addressing a PPP election rally and public meeting in Wana, South Waziristan on Wednesday, Babar said that initially imposition of section 144, posting of troops inside polling stations and hounding of PPP candidates through false cases were all designed to rig elections.He said the people of Waziristan had suffered immeasurably at the hands of non state and not so non state actors during the last thee decades besides enduring tyranny of state institutions.The July 20 elections if held fairly and freely will provide a historic opportunity to the people to send their genuine representatives in the provincial assembly of KPK and reverse the tide of repression through lawful and constitutional means, he said.Farhatullah Babar said that by not issuing production orders of MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar of south and north Waziristan to attend the National Assembly the people of Waziristan had been effectively disenfranchised.

This was yet another manifestation of state brutality against the people he said adding also that PPP was the only political party that has been persistently protesting against it.He said that the PTI government instead of alleviating the sufferings of tribal people had perpetuated it by extending the internment centres in erstwhile tribal areas and asked the people to vote for PPP candidate Imran Mukhlis to undo these centresHe said time had come to take the bull by its horns and asked as to how and why the militant Taliban appeared to be regrouping in Waziristan.

The policy of running with the hare and hunting with the hound must come to an end, he saidThe rally was also addressed by PPP parliamentary leader in KPK Assembly Sher Azam Wazir, PPP candidate of PK 114 Imran Mukhlis Wazir and other party leaders

Related Topics

Election Assembly Taliban National Assembly South Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vote Provincial Assembly Wana July All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Dubai selected as 2020 &#039;Capital of Arab Media ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Popular Culture and the City&#039; opens at ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Khalifa issues law amending provisions in A ..

36 minutes ago

Waziristan youth for resolving disputes through di ..

3 minutes ago

ECC bans exports of wheat

3 minutes ago

Boeing to Provide $50Mln in Aid to Families of 737 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.