PPP not considering any names for governor: Palwasha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Central Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Palwasha Khan Tuesday said that her party was not considering any Names for the slot of governorship in the provinces.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, Palwasha Khan clarified that the news circulating in the media regarding the appointment and finalization of names for governors in the provinces was not true.

She further mentioned that President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari would shortlist names for the governors of the provinces after assuming the office of the President.