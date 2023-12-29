PPP not forming any alliance with PTI, national unity must on 'Charter of Economy': Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Sindh former minister Saeed Ghani Friday made it clear that Pakistan People's Party is not forming any political alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in coming elections and urged political parties for unity on the 'Charter of Economy' to take the country out of current crisis.

Talking to a Private news channel, PPP leader said his party did not believe in politics of hate, ego, and division, adding, that we will participate in the coming election in line with its manifesto outlined.

"PPP leadership does not believe in the politics of confrontation rather it is pursuing the politics of reconciliation", adding, that seat adjustment is a routine matter of elections.

He recalled that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always advocated the need for politics of friendship and reconciliation.

Replying to a query, he stressed that the upcoming generations need a better economy and Pakistan still can prosper, adding, that participating in elections is the right of every political party equally.

To another question, he said that PPP leadership has unveiled a 10-point election manifesto with an emphasis on welfare schemes, adding, that if elected to power, PPP will double salaries, provide 300 free solar power units for the poor, free healthcare, construct 3 million houses for flood affectees and broaden BISP scope.

He said PPP had initiated the Benazir Income Support program which was being recognized globally.

Ghani also asserted that the PPP will play a pivotal role in steering the country out of crises.