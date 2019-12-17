PPP not in favour of in-house change in parliament: Yusuf Raza Gilani

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Yusuf Raza Gilani Tuesday said his party was against any in-house change in the parliament

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party PPP ) Yusuf Raza Gilani Tuesday said his party was against any in-house change in the parliament

The PPP would cooperate with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in amending the law as regards extension in the tenure of Army Chief, he said while talking to the media here.

He said the PTI government as per the party's manifesto had promised relief to masses and it should control price hike of esential commodities, besides lowing the tariff of electricity and gas.

About the Special Court's decision in Pervez Musharraf case, Gilani said the former president had a right to appeal against the verdict.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had already given his reaction over the decision, he added He said the cases regarding 'judicial murder' of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto's assassination had been pending for long, which should now be decided by the courts.

To a question, Gilani said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not contacted him so far. He was ready to appear before the NAB authorities if summoned, he added.

Earlier, Yusuf Raza Gilani and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood chaired a general body meeting to discuss arrangements for upcoming martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.