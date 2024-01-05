PPP not to boycott any elections: Kundi says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi Friday made it clear that his party leadership will not boycott any elections and to contest elections with full force as PPP is the only political party who had timely announced its Prime Minister candidate.

"Free, fair and timely elections in the country are need of the hour", he stressed while talking to a private news channel.

He further criticized that some other political opponents want elections to be postponed over excuses like harsh weather conditions.

He also claimed that his party would clinch the majority of assembly seats and would win the hearts of Punjab citizens.

PPP had strong candidates in all Constituencies and would claim victory in upcoming elections, he added.

Replying to a query, he said that PPP always believed in achieving public mandate which is also essential for national unity and the country's progress.

PPP leadership is committed to safeguarding the state and preserving democracy, he added.