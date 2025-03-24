Open Menu

PPP Not To Compromise On Sindh's Intersts: Sharjeel

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 08:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will never make a compromise on Sindh's interests and will never let any attempt to undermine the rights of the province.

In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PPP remains steadfast to protect the water rights of the province and will never allow any step that undermines its resources.

He emphasized that the PPP has always maintained a clear stance on water-related issues and will not yield to any pressure or political expediency in that regard.

Sharjeel Memon said that the president Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chief Minister Sindh, and the Sindh government have delivered a clear message regarding the instant matter. He added that the Sindh Assembly has also passed a resolution on this matter, reflecting the aspirations of the people.

He emphasized that the PPP has always stood for truth and justice and will continue to do so in the future.

