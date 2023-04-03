UrduPoint.com

PPP Not To Hesitate Render Any Sacrifice For Sake Of Constitution: Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PPP not to hesitate render any sacrifice for sake of Constitution: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Monday said that party will not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan's security and Constitution.

In his message on the martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, he said that Pakistan and the Constitution of 1973 are the heritage passed on to us by Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam.

Asif Zardari said that the execution of martyr Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto has been declared as a judicial murder by history. However, in this regard, the presidential reference in the Supreme Court awaits hearing for over the last 10 years.

He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was killed physically but he is alive in the hearts of millions of people today whereas his killers have rotted in the dustbin of history.

Asif Zardari said that it is the charisma of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that every citizen of the country recognizes the Constitution as a sacred document today. "Democracy should be getting stronger as the survival of the country is only possible in a strong democracy," he added.

