PPP Not To Participate In Any Sit-in: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday announced that the PPP would not participate in any sit-in, if announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Talking to media after inquiring about the health of those injured in a train fire incident at Bahawal Victoria Hospital here, Bilawal said from the very first day, the PPP had a consistent stance of not participating in any protest other than Azadi March.

He said the party had announced its support for Azadi March and public gathering organized by JUI-F and it had fulfilled its commitment.

However, he said any change in the party's stance regarding the sit-in would be subject to the decision by the party's Central Executive Committee.

Bilawal said there was no such difference between the demands of the PPP and other opposition parties but they do have a different opinion regarding the sit-in.

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman's remarks of arresting the prime minister, he said media should not report anyone's words out of context.

To a question, Bilawal Bhutto said PPP would definitely have encouraged the opening up of Kartarpur Corridor had there been no such repression going on in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Tezgam Express incident very tragic, the PPP chairman urged the railways minister to give up his office until the investigation was complete.

He also urged the Federal and Punjab governments to fulfill their responsibilities by providing best medical facilities and realize their compensation package for the victim families.

