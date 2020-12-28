UrduPoint.com
PPP Not To Resign From Assemblies: Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:11 PM

PPP not to resign from assemblies: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said former president Asif Ali Zardari had asserted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would not resign from the assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Monday said former president Asif Ali Zardari had asserted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would not resign from the assemblies.

The government was ready to initiate dialogue with serious leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) except for the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and relaxation in corruption cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power with an agenda to carry out across the board accountability process against corruption, the minister added.

