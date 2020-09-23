UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Not To Resign From Sindh Assembly: Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:32 PM

PPP not to resign from Sindh Assembly: Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday said leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would not resign from Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday said leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would not resign from Sindh Assembly.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private television channel, he said opposition parties would try to create hurdle in the upcoming Senate elections.

He said opposition parties would fail in their efforts for stopping Senate elections. The Senate elections, he said, would be held as per schedule.

Commenting on the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders with military high ups, he said there was no harm to have meeting with them for discussing the political situation and affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan.

About movement of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman against the ruling party, he said, opposition parties could not do anything against the democratically elected government but political scenario of the PPP and PML-N, would completely be changed before March next.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party March Muslim TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

34 minutes ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

1 hour ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

1 hour ago

GreenFactory Emirates: The largest indoor farm in ..

2 hours ago

UAE banks availed AED44.72 bn of TESS liquidity fa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.