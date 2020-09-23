PPP not to resign from Sindh Assembly: Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday said leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would not resign from Sindh Assembly.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private television channel, he said opposition parties would try to create hurdle in the upcoming Senate elections.

He said opposition parties would fail in their efforts for stopping Senate elections. The Senate elections, he said, would be held as per schedule.

Commenting on the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders with military high ups, he said there was no harm to have meeting with them for discussing the political situation and affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan.

About movement of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman against the ruling party, he said, opposition parties could not do anything against the democratically elected government but political scenario of the PPP and PML-N, would completely be changed before March next.