PPP observed 14th death anniversary of BB Shaheed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) city chapter on Monday observed the 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto (BB) Shaheed at the martyrdom site Liaquar Bagh with zeal and fervor.

Quran Khawani was held and Fateha was offered for the departed soul.

PPP local leaders paid glowing tribute to BB on her 14th anniversary and recalled her services she rendered for the promotion of democracy.

Former political secretary of Benazir Bhutto Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi, District President Chaudhry Zaheer Sultan Mehmood, PPP City, Divisional President Sardar Saleem Haider, City President Babar Jadoon, Malik Khalid Nawaz Bobby and Tauqeer Abbasi, Malik Qasim Idrees and Amir Fida Paracha, District President Women wing Sumera Gul besides a large number of workers participated.

Addressing on the occassion, PPP leader Amir Fida Piracha said that BB has inherited an ideology of sacrifices for cause of democracy, serving the downtrodden, supremacy of Constitution. Neither dictatorship nor weapons could kill this ideology, he added.

He said that PPP was the legacy of martyrs as its leadership has devoted their lives to cause of serving the country and its people.

PPP Divisional President Sardar Saleem Haider said that BB was still alive in our hearts and her mission and vision would be followed in real spirit.

He said BB was a leader of international stature who laid down her live for the supremacy of Constitution and democracy in Pakistan," he said. He said that the day when she was assassinated was the darkest day in history of the Pakistan.

District President Women Wing Sumera Gul paid homage to Benazir Bhutto said that she sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country.

The rally was ended with prayers for BB and chastity food was also distributed among the participants and poor.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police make special arrangements to maintain traffic flow.

Tight security arrangements were made to avert any untoward incident.