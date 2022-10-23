PPP observes 11th death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan People's Party observed the 11th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of party's founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, across the country with zeal on Sunday.

The PPP Central Punjab leaders paid rich tribute to Nusrat Bhutto over her services and sacrifices for democracy in the country.

PPP Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill said that democracy in the country was a result of Nusrat Bhutto's struggle and sacrifices. He said that her struggle against a dictator was commendable.

PPP Lahore General Secretary Jamil Manj and Information Secretary Faiza Malik also paid homage to Nusrat Bhutto and said it was struggle of the PPP's leadership that the nation now was enjoying democracy. They said that sacrifices of Nusrat Bhutto would be remembered forever.