UrduPoint.com

PPP Observes 11th Death Anniversary Of Nusrat Bhutto

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PPP observes 11th death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan People's Party observed the 11th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of party's founder chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, across the country with zeal on Sunday.

The PPP Central Punjab leaders paid rich tribute to Nusrat Bhutto over her services and sacrifices for democracy in the country.

PPP Lahore President Ch Aslam Gill said that democracy in the country was a result of Nusrat Bhutto's struggle and sacrifices. He said that her struggle against a dictator was commendable.

PPP Lahore General Secretary Jamil Manj and Information Secretary Faiza Malik also paid homage to Nusrat Bhutto and said it was struggle of the PPP's leadership that the nation now was enjoying democracy. They said that sacrifices of Nusrat Bhutto would be remembered forever.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Wife Sunday Dictator Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.