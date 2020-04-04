UrduPoint.com
PPP Observes 41st Death Anniversary Of Zulfkar Ali Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:36 PM

The Pakistan Peoples Party observed the 41st death anniversary of its founder Zulfkar Ali Bhutto across the country on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party observed the 41st death anniversary of its founder Zulfkar Ali Bhutto across the country on Saturday.

The party did not organize any program on the occasion in wake of coronavirus threat and lock-down in the provincial capital like the rest of the country.

However, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued a video message in which he paid tribute to his grandfather and founder of the party.

It is the first time that the PPP did not organize any seminar or sitting on the occasion.

The PPP workers and provincial leaders recited the Holy Quran and prayed for the founder of the party, at their homes.

