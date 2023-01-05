PPP observes 95th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

The Pakistan Peoples Party observed the 95th birth anniversary of party founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) across the country on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party observed the 95th birth anniversary of party founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) across the country on Thursday.

Several cake cutting ceremonies were held where leaders and workers paid tribute to their leader.

The PPP Central Punjab organised a central cake cutting ceremony at the PPP secretariat and a 10 pound cake was cut.

PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed, in his address paid homage to the services and sacrifice of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for democracy.

Other provincial leaders also spoke on the occasion.

Another cake cutting ceremony was organized by PPP Lahore Chapter Secretary Finance M Ashraf Khan at his office. PPP Lawyers Forum also organized a cake cutting ceremony and paid rich tribute to the party founder.