PPP Observes Black Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

PPP observes Black Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party observed black day on Wednesday to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and condemn the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

In a news conference here at PPP Punjab office, PPP Punjab general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad said that PPP founder late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had stated that Pakistan would fight thousand years for Kashmir and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised the slogan of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the resolutions of United Nations.

Ch Manzoor said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi illegally and unconstitutionally sieged Jammu and Kashmir which was also violation of Shimla Pact.

He said that final decision about J&K would be made by the citizensof Kashmir through the right of plebiscite, adding that division ofKashmir could never be accepted.

