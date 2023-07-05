Open Menu

PPP Observes Black Day On July 5

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party observed Black Day on Wednesday, July 05 to mark General Ziaul Haq's Martial Law 1977.

Several programs were organized in the city to observe the day.

Secretary Lahore High Court Bar Sabahat Rizvi presided over a meeting of the lawyers in which tribute was paid to the PPP workers who sacrificed their lives for democracy and against the dictatorship.

In a statement on the day, PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said a dictator attacked the elected democratic government on July 05,1977 and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's democratic government was removed.

He said that the Bhutto family and workers endured the hardships of Zia's martial law with determination and courage. He said that the dictator made extreme oppression against the leader of the people and his henchmen.

Paying homage to the PPP leadership, he said that today the whole nation salutes Bhutto's people-friendly thinking and struggle. Rana Farooq added that on the 46th Black Day, the PPP pledged to protect the constitution, parliament and democracy.

