PPP observes black day to mark 1977 martial law anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party on Sunday observed black day to mark the 43rd anniversary of imposition of 1977 martial law in the country.

In a message on black day, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the party presented several sacrifices for the democracy and against dictatorship in the country.

He said the day of July 5 would be remembered forever as on this day an elected government was toppled by a dictator.