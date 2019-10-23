PPP observes death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) here on Wednesday observed the death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto, the PPP leader and wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) here on Wednesday observed the death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto, the PPP leader and wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP Punjab chapter, women and ulema wings organised special programmes to pay homage to Nusrat Bhutto for her sacrifices for democracy.

Quran Khawani was also held for the departed soul.

PPP Punjab General Secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad also paid tribute to the lady. He said that Nusrat Bhutto was a symbol of political struggle, determination and patience.

"She played an effective role against the dictators,he added.