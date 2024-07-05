PPP observes July 5 as black day across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Pakistan People's Party on Friday observed black day across the province to mark July 5, 1977 dictatorial move of the then dictator General Zia ul Haq as a result of which democratic government of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was toppled.

People's Party workers in various districts of Sindh took out protest rallies by wearing black bands on their arms and organized ceremonies to condemn the dictatorial action of 5th July.

A ceremony was organized by the People's Party Karachi Division here at the People's Secretariat, in which party's provincial President Nisar Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mahdi, Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani and other leaders condemned the dictatorial action of July 5.

Addressing the ceremony, Nisar Khuhro said that through the 18th amendment, the doors of unconstitutionally removal of the democratic regimes were closed forever and now the continuity of democracy in the country is being maintained and the parliament was completing its constitutional terms.

According to statement, Khuhro said that now no democratic government is to be toppled through unconstitutional means other than a motion of no confidence, because now Article 58 (2) B of the Constitution has already been abolished and those who violate the Constitution were declared guilty of Article 6.

He said the dictatorial action of July 5, 1977 will be remembered as a black day in history.

Nisar Khuhro said the credit for the restoration of the Constitution and passage of the 18th Amendment goes to President Asif Ali Zardari as the Parliament unanimously passed the 18th Amendment.

He said that the solution to all the problems in the country lies in the continuity of democracy and if all the institutions work within their respective spheres of authority, democracy will be strengthened in the country.