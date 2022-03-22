PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Shehryar Afridi on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party has offered a huge money to divide the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Shehryar Afridi on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party has offered a huge money to divide the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PPP main leadership has approached the PTI members but they have refused to get money.

The coalition partners from Sindh province have given full assurance to PTI government for not selling the loyalties to opposition parties, he said. He said all the coalition partners are fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said opposition parties will face defeat in no-confidence move.