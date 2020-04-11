UrduPoint.com
PPP Office Bearers Urged To Help Poor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 08:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaaman Kaira has urged the PPP ticket holders and office bearers to generously help poor people in their Constituencies as much as possible.

Presiding over a video-link meeting of PPP Lahore chapter on Saturday, Kaira said that PPP office bearers should jointly contribute during the on-going period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He suggested to PPP Lahore to establish a charity fund under the supervision of PPP Lahore president Haji Azizur Rehman Chan so that masses could be supported in this hour of need.

Kaira said that coronavirus was more dangerous than earthquakes and storms as it was an invisible enemy and special care was needed to defeat the disease.

PPP Lahore chapter president said that PPP was organizing work in almost every zone and urged the participants of the meeting to help the poor with cash.

PPP Punjab general secretary Ch Manzoor Ahmad, PPP parliamentary leader Hasan Murtaza and others addressed the meeting and presented their suggestions .

