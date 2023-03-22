UrduPoint.com

PPP Officials Discuss Strategy For General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PPP officials discuss strategy for general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials on Wednesday held a joint meeting to discuss the provincial political situation and organizational affairs ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The meeting, chaired by PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting President, Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, was attended by district presidents, general and information secretaries, and other officials.

During the meeting, the party's strategy for the elections was discussed, and it was decided to mobilize more active and organized workers of the Pakistan People's Party to campaign vigorously. The officials were briefed on the provincial situation, organizational matters, and party mobilization.

The provincial leadership and senior members were instructed to stay in touch with the public and to hold prayer ceremonies in view of Ramazan at all divisional districts and tehsil level across the province on April 4, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary.

It was also decided that the PPP KP leadership will visit all districts after Ramazan.

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha directed the district officials to mobilize campaign workers and assured them of all kinds of support.

He also instructed the organizational and performance report of officials across the province to be submitted to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In his address to the meeting, Provincial Information Secretary Amjad Khan Afridi promised to restore the self-esteem of the workers and eliminate the feeling of deprivation and problems.

He also stated that the PPP will contest the elections on its party symbol and take a tough stand against PTI, which will be contested at every forum.

