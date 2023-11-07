Open Menu

PPP Only Driving Force To Guide Country Towards Matchless Progress: Gilani

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stated that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was only the driving force which was capable of steering the country towards progress

He said this in a meeting with ex-MPA PML-Q Malik Ajmal Joya and his son Malik Ashiq Joya, as both PML-Q local leaders announced joining the PPP.

The occasion marked Malik Ajmal Joiya's transition from the Q-League to join the PPP, a move seen as a significant political shift in Lodhran.

Gilani reiterated the PPP's unwavering dedication to uplifting the country, assuring that the party is equipped with the necessary strategies to address challenges and lead Pakistan onto a trajectory of development and prosperity.

Malik Ashiq Joya echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the PPP as the sole representative of the marginalized communities, particularly in Lodhran, and pledging solidarity with Gilani to bolster the region's progress.

Gilani's tenure was referenced as a period where substantial measures were taken to foster development in South Punjab, including Lodhran.

Malik Ajmal Joya, who previously held a Q-League provincial assembly membership from PP-226, maintained that the PPP holds the key to pulling the nation out of its current crises.

He lauded the party's comprehensive program aimed at fostering development and prosperity, citing the Benazir Income Support Program as a clear indication of the PPP's commitment to alleviate the plight of the underprivileged.

