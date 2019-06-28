PPP opposed to initiate any move against Govt : Rana Sana Ullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sana Ullah Friday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had different policy stance and PPP had opposed to launch a movement by opposition to remove the government.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said every party had its own strategy and claimed that PPP was apparently working on the 'insurance policy' of the present government.

Rana Sana Ullah said that opposition parties in Senate enjoyed majority and the decision to replace Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was taken by All Parties Conference and added it was not the initiative of PMLN.

He said that it was evident that opposition parties in the past could not unfortunately evolve consensus to bring a joint candidate for slot at the time of election for Chairman Senate.

To a question about government's Asset Declaration Scheme, he saidit seemed that people were not declaring their assets due to non-clarityof specific issues.