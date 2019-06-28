UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Opposed To Initiate Any Move Against Govt : Rana Sana Ullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:21 PM

PPP opposed to initiate any move against Govt : Rana Sana Ullah

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sana Ullah Friday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had different policy stance and PPP had opposed to launch a movement by opposition to remove the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sana Ullah Friday said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had different policy stance and PPP had opposed to launch a movement by opposition to remove the government.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said every party had its own strategy and claimed that PPP was apparently working on the 'insurance policy' of the present government.

Rana Sana Ullah said that opposition parties in Senate enjoyed majority and the decision to replace Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was taken by All Parties Conference and added it was not the initiative of PMLN.

He said that it was evident that opposition parties in the past could not unfortunately evolve consensus to bring a joint candidate for slot at the time of election for Chairman Senate.

To a question about government's Asset Declaration Scheme, he saidit seemed that people were not declaring their assets due to non-clarityof specific issues.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Muslim Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Tamannaah Bhatia to share screen with Nawazuddin S ..

4 minutes ago

Is Athiya Shetty dating cricketer KL Rahul?

1 minute ago

Salman Khan to kickstart Inshallah shoot in Varana ..

1 minute ago

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafizur Rehm ..

1 minute ago

‘Stimulus -ClimateLaunchpad Pakistan: Training B ..

17 minutes ago

Hungary boat tragedy 26th victim confirmed

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.