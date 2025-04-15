PPP opposes mines, minerals bill, announces protest movement in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly opposed the recently introduced Mines and Minerals Bill, 2025, declaring that the party would launch a protest movement against it and take its case to the public.

Speaking to the media here, Ahmad criticized the ongoing legislation in KP, stating that it was being pushed through without proper consultation.

“We have consistently raised concerns both inside and outside the assembly,” he said, adding that the PPP was launching a “Save Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” movement in response.

He also called for the resignation of the Chief Minister and praised fellow provincial assembly members who stood up for the rights of the province during the debate on the bill.

He noted that although the PPP had proposed amendments to the bill, the party remained fundamentally opposed to its contents. “We will take our message to the people of Dera Ismail Khan and beyond,” he stated.

Further criticizing the bill, Kundi pointed out that small-scale mining had been reduced, strategic minerals remained undefined, and there was no PPP representation in the licensing authority.

He claimed that if the PPP’s version of the bill were approved, the province’s mining revenue could rise from the current Rs10 billion to Rs25 billion.