Open Menu

PPP Opposes Mines, Minerals Bill, Announces Protest Movement In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PPP opposes mines, minerals bill, announces protest movement in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of the Provincial Assembly Ahmad Karim Kundi on Tuesday strongly opposed the recently introduced Mines and Minerals Bill, 2025, declaring that the party would launch a protest movement against it and take its case to the public.

Speaking to the media here, Ahmad criticized the ongoing legislation in KP, stating that it was being pushed through without proper consultation.

“We have consistently raised concerns both inside and outside the assembly,” he said, adding that the PPP was launching a “Save Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” movement in response.

He also called for the resignation of the Chief Minister and praised fellow provincial assembly members who stood up for the rights of the province during the debate on the bill.

He noted that although the PPP had proposed amendments to the bill, the party remained fundamentally opposed to its contents. “We will take our message to the people of Dera Ismail Khan and beyond,” he stated.

Further criticizing the bill, Kundi pointed out that small-scale mining had been reduced, strategic minerals remained undefined, and there was no PPP representation in the licensing authority.

He claimed that if the PPP’s version of the bill were approved, the province’s mining revenue could rise from the current Rs10 billion to Rs25 billion.

Recent Stories

realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Da ..

Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..

1 hour ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

1 hour ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

2 hours ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

2 hours ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

4 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

4 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

4 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan