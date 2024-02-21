PPP Optimistic About Zardari's Nomination For President
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 08:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Central Secretary Information Chaudhry Munawar Anjum expressed optimism regarding the nomination of Asif Ali Zardari for the presidency, highlighting its potential positive impact on the national economy.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Anjum congratulated Zardari on his nomination and asserted that his presidency could usher in a favorable economic transformation akin to his previous endeavors.
He further emphasized Zardari's capability to address political and social challenges, bolster democracy and parliamentary efficacy, and steer the coalition government with sagacity. He underscored Zardari's potential to facilitate the resolution of public concerns and enact progressive legislation.
Amidst Pakistan's current landscape, Anjum deemed Zardari's presidency pivotal for upholding constitutional integrity, rule of law, and parliamentary performance enhancement.
