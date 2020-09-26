UrduPoint.com
PPP Paralyzed Institutions In 12 Years Of Its Govt Tenure In Sindh: Khurram Sher Zaman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

PPP paralyzed institutions in 12 years of its govt tenure in Sindh: Khurram Sher Zaman

PTI Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Saturday said that people of Sindh were looking towards PTI and Grand Democratic Alliance because of the poor performance of PPP-led provincial government

In his meeting with GDA leader Saddaruddin Shah Rashidi, Khurram Sher Zaman said that PPP during its 12 years tenure has paralyzed the provincial institutions, according to a news release.

He said that PPP itself was conspiring against Sindh however PTI and GDA would foil PPP's conspiracies against Sindh.

PTI Karachi Division President Khurram Sher Zaman and GDA leader Saddaruddin Shah Rashidi discussed the political situation of the province in detail.

Both the leaders also discussed the losses caused by the rains in the province and mutually agreed upon uniting the masses of Sindh against the bad governance in the province.

