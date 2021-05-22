UrduPoint.com
PPP Parliamentary Board Meeting For AJK Elections Held

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

PPP Parliamentary board meeting for AJK elections held

The meeting of the Parliamentary Board for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections, set up by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was held here at Zardari House, on Saturday, chaired by Faryal Talpur, Central President, PPP Women's Wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The meeting of the Parliamentary Board for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections, set up by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was held here at Zardari House, on Saturday, chaired by Faryal Talpur, Central President, PPP Women's Wing.

The meeting was attended by PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, General Secretary Azad Kashmir Faisal Rathore, former Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and all members of the board.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari said that the Parliamentary board has completed the consultation regarding the Azad Kashmir elections and submitted a report to Bilawal Bhutto.

The chairman will interview the PPP nominees and make a final decision on the candidates.

Addressing the meeting, Faryal Talpur said that under the leadership of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP workers would run the election campaign with full vigor.

It is believed that PPP will win the Azad Kashmir elections and bring a 'Jiyala' as the Prime Minister and a 'Jiyala' will also be the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Faryal Talpur said that President Asif Ali Zardari had never bowed before dictators.

"The leadership of PPP is brave and every 'Jiyala' is also brave," he added.

She said that PPP would contest elections on its manifesto and would win.

