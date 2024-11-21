PPP Parliamentary Leader In PA Calls On Punjab Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani and Member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Ali Qasim Gillani called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed various issues faced by the farmers during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the country's economy depends on agriculture.
He said farmers play an important role in the country's economy. He said that PPP has always raised its voice in favor of farmers. The Governor Punjab said that People's Party is not in favor of the bill to impose agricultural tax on farmers.
He said that Pakistan People's Party walked out during the presentation of the recent bill of imposing agricultural tax on farmers in the Punjab Assembly. He said that the support price of wheat was announced at Rs 3900 by the government, but it was sold in the market at a much lower price.
The Governor Punjab said that fertilizers and seeds are very expensive, adding that the farmers are already perturbed over inflation and the imposition of 45% agricultural tax is injustice to the farmers.
He said that the PPP will not leave the farmers alone and will raise voices on every platform to protect their rights according to the vision of its leadership.
