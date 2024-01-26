(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Pakistan Peoples Party is participating in elections without crutches because the party does not need an alliance with any party as other parties are forming an alliance.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Fatima Jinnah Park in North Karachi Sector 11-E on Friday.

After February 8, the PPP will formed government in the country if people gave mandate to the party. We will not cry for power and funds, he said. He said that he will start the development projects of Karachi in a big way under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto.

He said that all the citizens and areas of Karachi are equal for us and the PPP will not disappoint the people of any district.

He said that restoring parks and playgrounds for the public is our priority and the reconstruction of Fatima Jinnah Park will provide quality recreation facilities to the residents of North Karachi.

He said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is running by the PPP and its mayor and we are fulfilling the promises we have made. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said sports facilities have also been provided for children in Fatima Jinnah Park, public welfare works are being done in every area of the city. The Mayor Karachi said that there will be further improvement in the coming times.