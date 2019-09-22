UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Party Of Poor Masses: MPA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 07:20 PM

PPP party of poor masses: MPA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Abdul Jabbar Khan has said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was a party of the poor masses which always worked for their welfare.

While addressing party workers here at SITE area on Sunday, Abdul Jabbar Khan said Sindh Government had initiated many development projects in the province.

Workers should spread message of party leadership to the people, he stressed upon them and hoped that in next local bodies election once again people will express confidence over Pakistan People's Party in rural as well as urban areas of the province.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Poor SITE Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi receives Head of China’s Supreme ..

21 minutes ago

Emirati-Saudi non-oil trade reach AED417.6 billion ..

22 minutes ago

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

36 minutes ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

51 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

51 minutes ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.