PPP party of poor masses: MPA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Abdul Jabbar Khan has said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was a party of the poor masses which always worked for their welfare.

While addressing party workers here at SITE area on Sunday, Abdul Jabbar Khan said Sindh Government had initiated many development projects in the province.

Workers should spread message of party leadership to the people, he stressed upon them and hoped that in next local bodies election once again people will express confidence over Pakistan People's Party in rural as well as urban areas of the province.