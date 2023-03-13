UrduPoint.com

PPP Paying Special Attention To Solving Public Problems: Turi

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was paying special attention to solving the problems of Balochistan and other remote areas of the country

He expressed these views while talking to the leaders of the provincial and various wings under the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party Balochistan General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Jogezai.

On this occasion, Deputy Information Secretary Haji Qasim Achakzai, Malik Zeeshan, Finance Secretary Malik Hamid Kakar, Communication Secretary Haji Rabbani Khilji, Deputy General Secretary Haji Khan Muhammad Barich, Sanaullah Jatak, Office Secretary Akhtar Baloch, Media Coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai, Arbab Asad, Provincial Council Member Engineer Hadi Askari, sports Wing President Shahzada Kakar, Nadeem Afridi, Malik Samudran Khan Kasi, Deputy Media Coordinator Akhtar Shah Mandukhel, Labor Wing President Shahjahan Gujjar, Ghafoor Jafar, Ismat Kakar, Women Wing Parveen Mengal, PPP Balochistan Women's Wing Vice President and Focal Person Workers Welfare board Schools Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali, and Sakina Abdullah were also present.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi was briefed by the provincial and wing leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party about the problems faced by the party in the province and suggestions about various departments.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that when the coalition parties took over the federal government, the country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to the incompetence of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI).

"The parties involved in the government took tough decisions by putting their politics at stake, due to which the country was saved from bankruptcy", he mentioned.

He said that being the coalition party in the federal government, PPP has been trying hard to provide relief to the people.

In the upcoming general elections, the PPP will win with a huge majority, he concluded.

