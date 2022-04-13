UrduPoint.com

PPP Pays Rich Tribute To Late Syed Abdullah Shah

Published April 13, 2022

PPP pays rich tribute to late Syed Abdullah Shah

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to former Sindh Chief Minister late Syed Abdullah Shah on his 14th anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tribute to former Sindh Chief Minister late Syed Abdullah Shah on his 14th anniversary.

His anniversary will be celebrated on Thursday (April 14).

According to a statement issued by Media Cell Bilawal House here on Wednesday, the PPP chairman said in his message that late Syed Abdullah Shah was a devoted PPP leader with upright character and was a good administrator with established capabilities.

He said that Syed Abdullah Shah had fulfilled his responsibilities as the CM amid challenging circumstances.

His devotion for the party and vision of the leadership was out of question and till he breathed his last proved and maintained the same spirit, the PPP Chairman added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the services of late Syed Abdullah Shah for the country, nation and party will always be remembered.

The PPP chairman appealed to the party dignitaries and Jialas to offer special prayers to the departed soul of late Syed Abdullah Shah.



