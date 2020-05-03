PPP pays tribute to brave impartial journalists on Freedom of journalism Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party deputy secretary information Munawar Anjum on Sunday paid homage to all impartial and responsible journalists who never compromise on truth.

In a statement on World Press Freedom Day, he said that those professional journalists were respectable who always wrote truth by keeping every kind of pressure aside.

He said that several journalists sacrificed their lives for freedom of speech and free journalism, adding that their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

He said that the PPP always supported freedom of journalism and it remainedstood with the truthful journalists.