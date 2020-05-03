UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP Pays Tribute To Brave Impartial Journalists On Freedom Of Journalism Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:50 PM

PPP pays tribute to brave impartial journalists on Freedom of journalism Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party deputy secretary information Munawar Anjum on Sunday paid homage to all impartial and responsible journalists who never compromise on truth.

In a statement on World Press Freedom Day, he said that those professional journalists were respectable who always wrote truth by keeping every kind of pressure aside.

He said that several journalists sacrificed their lives for freedom of speech and free journalism, adding that their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

He said that the PPP always supported freedom of journalism and it remainedstood with the truthful journalists.

Related Topics

World Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

4 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

4 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.